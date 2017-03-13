Manitoba RCMP Search For Missing Dauphin Man
Menard is described as standing 6a 2, weighing 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He could be driving a 2008 Nissan Maxima with license plate number HOTMAIL.
