Manitoba RCMP officer used reasonable...

Manitoba RCMP officer used reasonable force during 2016 arrest: IIU

Friday

The force used by an RCMP officer in Portage la Prairie during an arrest where a man's collarbone was broken was deemed reasonable by the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba . On September 20, 2016 an RCMP officer noticed a car driving erratically and attempted to pull it over using its emergency lights.

