Manitoba Premier to Bike for Selkirk Treaty
In recognition of the 200th anniversary of the signing of the Selkirk Treaty, Premier Brian Pallister announced he will complete a trip by bicycle between the original and current settlements of Peguis First Nation and invited Manitobans to participate in the event through the submission of letters of thanks to be taken on the journey. "Dear Chief Peguis, thank you for helping the Selkirk Settlers to survive the first few years in Canada," the premier read at the launch event, quoting a student from William Whyte School's Grade 4/5 class.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Manitoba.com.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Multiple suspects taken into custody after robb...
|1 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|10
|Manitoba Hydro service yards broken into: ID an...
|9 hr
|Cheryl Crowes
|4
|Winnipeg city council approves True North Squar...
|20 hr
|Mayor Lansky Bowman
|1
|Military begins tearing down houses near Kapyon...
|20 hr
|WAB KINEW - PREMIER
|1
|29 asylum-seekers cross border into Manitoba ov...
|Wed
|Emerson Lake and ...
|4
|The 30 best burgers you can order in Canada
|Wed
|SALISBURY HOUSE WPG
|1
|Record Number Of Illegals Cross From U.S. To Ca...
|Wed
|Red Bull Gives Wings
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC