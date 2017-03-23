Manitoba Premier to Bike for Selkirk ...

Manitoba Premier to Bike for Selkirk Treaty

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: My Manitoba.com

In recognition of the 200th anniversary of the signing of the Selkirk Treaty, Premier Brian Pallister announced he will complete a trip by bicycle between the original and current settlements of Peguis First Nation and invited Manitobans to participate in the event through the submission of letters of thanks to be taken on the journey. "Dear Chief Peguis, thank you for helping the Selkirk Settlers to survive the first few years in Canada," the premier read at the launch event, quoting a student from William Whyte School's Grade 4/5 class.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Manitoba.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Multiple suspects taken into custody after robb... 1 hr 16 TEEN SHOTS 10
News Manitoba Hydro service yards broken into: ID an... 9 hr Cheryl Crowes 4
News Winnipeg city council approves True North Squar... 20 hr Mayor Lansky Bowman 1
News Military begins tearing down houses near Kapyon... 20 hr WAB KINEW - PREMIER 1
News 29 asylum-seekers cross border into Manitoba ov... Wed Emerson Lake and ... 4
News The 30 best burgers you can order in Canada Wed SALISBURY HOUSE WPG 1
News Record Number Of Illegals Cross From U.S. To Ca... Wed Red Bull Gives Wings 2
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,535 • Total comments across all topics: 279,771,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC