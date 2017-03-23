Manitoba Premier to Bike for Selkirk Treaty

In recognition of the 200th anniversary of the signing of the Selkirk Treaty, Premier Brian Pallister announced he will complete a trip by bicycle between the original and current settlements of Peguis First Nation and invited Manitobans to participate in the event through the submission of letters of thanks to be taken on the journey. "Dear Chief Peguis, thank you for helping the Selkirk Settlers to survive the first few years in Canada," the premier read at the launch event, quoting a student from William Whyte School's Grade 4/5 class.

