Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister accuses Ottawa of making threat

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister accused the federal government of threatening to kill a multimillion-dollar research facility if the province continues to hold off on signing a health-care funding agreement. "A threat was made to renege on a previous commitment and we think that's unfortunate," the Progressive Conservative premier said Wednesday.

Manitoba

