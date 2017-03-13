Manitoba MLA calls for Silver Alert system to help find missing adults
A Brandon, Man., MLA wants a Silver Alert system in Manitoba to help to locate adults with cognitive disabilities who are reported missing. Len Isleifson first introduced the private members bill in early March and it was discussed for a second time at the Manitoba Legislature on Tuesday.
