Manitoba Hydro service yards broken into: ID and uniforms taken
There are 2 comments on the GlobalNews story from 14 hrs ago, titled Manitoba Hydro service yards broken into: ID and uniforms taken. In it, GlobalNews reports that:
In the wake of a break-in, Manitoba Hydro is warning its customers to ask for identification if anyone claiming to be an employee comes to their door. Three locked Manitoba Hydro service yards were broken into over the weekend.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at GlobalNews.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#1 4 hrs ago
David ?!
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#2 3 hrs ago
The Hymen was Intact !
Couldn't have been David !
He is Forking HYDRO at every opportunity !
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Record Number Of Illegals Cross From U.S. To Ca...
|2 hr
|Red Bull Gives Wings
|2
|Warroad CBP officers interdict internal narcoti...
|2 hr
|Sallys Field - Ai...
|1
|29 asylum-seekers cross border into Manitoba ov...
|3 hr
|Dominique Nikki M...
|3
|Asylum seeker denied entry after taking legal r...
|3 hr
|Dominique Nikki M...
|4
|Multiple suspects taken into custody after robb...
|4 hr
|Shelaileigh Wilso...
|3
|Advocates concerned about unaccompanied minors ...
|4 hr
|Omars Cadre - Canada
|5
|Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ...
|4 hr
|St Pauls Aereola
|5
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC