Manitoba Hydro service yards broken i...

Manitoba Hydro service yards broken into: ID and uniforms taken

There are 2 comments on the GlobalNews story from 14 hrs ago, titled Manitoba Hydro service yards broken into: ID and uniforms taken. In it, GlobalNews reports that:

In the wake of a break-in, Manitoba Hydro is warning its customers to ask for identification if anyone claiming to be an employee comes to their door. Three locked Manitoba Hydro service yards were broken into over the weekend.

Pip

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 4 hrs ago
David ?!
Serenity

Winnipeg, Canada

#2 3 hrs ago
The Hymen was Intact !
Couldn't have been David !
He is Forking HYDRO at every opportunity !
Manitoba

