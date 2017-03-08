Manitoba girl not wearing seatbelt th...

Manitoba girl not wearing seatbelt thrown from SUV after crash

5 hrs ago

A 12-year-old girl from Steinbach, Man., is recovering in hospital after she was ejected from an SUV Wednesday afternoon. RCMP responded to a crash at the intersection of Provincial Road 206 and Road 39 N in the Rural Municipality of Hanover.

Manitoba

