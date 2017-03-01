Manitoba aid agencies bracing for new wave of refugees across U.S. border
Manitoba aid agencies warned Thursday they are becoming overwhelmed by a wave of refugee claimants coming across the U.S. border near the community of Emerson. Some 169 people have crossed the border on foot in sub-zero temperatures this year - an unprecedented amount for the cold weather months, according to Immigration Partnership Winnipeg, one of 23 agencies that work with The United Way to help newcomers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance surv...
|6 hr
|Dateless LAVAL Po...
|2
|Emergency room delays due to medical tests, not...
|7 hr
|Old Fooker Stroke...
|2
|Contractor from Calgary soaked for $27K water b...
|7 hr
|Brain Bowman - Mayor
|1
|RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15)
|Thu
|Hippie Without a ...
|25
|VIDEO: Somali refugee, now firefighter, shares ...
|Thu
|Gourd Steaves - WPG
|1
|HYDRO FRAUD ! The Burntwood-Nelson Agreement !
|Thu
|HYDRO VP of Surpr...
|2
|HYDRO VP's CENSURED ! - Baby did a Bad Bad Thing !
|Thu
|HYDRO - LIE to ME
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC