Manitoba aid agencies bracing for new wave of refugees across U.S. border

Manitoba aid agencies warned Thursday they are becoming overwhelmed by a wave of refugee claimants coming across the U.S. border near the community of Emerson. Some 169 people have crossed the border on foot in sub-zero temperatures this year - an unprecedented amount for the cold weather months, according to Immigration Partnership Winnipeg, one of 23 agencies that work with The United Way to help newcomers.

