Man arrested for string of violent robberies
Winnipeg police arrested a man they believe is responsible for a string of robberies and assaults in grocery stores in Winnipeg. Winnipeg police have arrested a man they believe is responsible for a string of robberies of stores in the city's downtown and North End neighbourhoods.
