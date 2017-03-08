Machete Attack And Gun Threat In Port...

Machete Attack And Gun Threat In Portage La Prairie Robbery

One of the suspects is believed to have threatened the victims with a gun, while the other attacked one victim with a machete. The victim received minor injuries after the attack.

Manitoba

