Local machinist creates masterpieces ...

Local machinist creates masterpieces in metal

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Neepawa Press

On any given day, you can find Mike Reader in the basement of his Neepawa home, in his workshop, manipulating metal into intricate, technically perfected recreations of pop culture. It's a passion of his that blossomed naturally from his work as a machinist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Neepawa Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Emergency room delays due to medical tests, not... 3 hr Tbathiadm 3
News The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance surv... 16 hr Dateless LAVAL Po... 2
News Contractor from Calgary soaked for $27K water b... 16 hr Brain Bowman - Mayor 1
News RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15) Thu Hippie Without a ... 25
News VIDEO: Somali refugee, now firefighter, shares ... Thu Gourd Steaves - WPG 1
HYDRO FRAUD ! The Burntwood-Nelson Agreement ! Thu HYDRO VP of Surpr... 2
HYDRO VP's CENSURED ! - Baby did a Bad Bad Thing ! Thu HYDRO - LIE to ME 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,610 • Total comments across all topics: 279,293,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC