Local machinist creates masterpieces in metal
On any given day, you can find Mike Reader in the basement of his Neepawa home, in his workshop, manipulating metal into intricate, technically perfected recreations of pop culture. It's a passion of his that blossomed naturally from his work as a machinist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Neepawa Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emergency room delays due to medical tests, not...
|3 hr
|Tbathiadm
|3
|The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance surv...
|16 hr
|Dateless LAVAL Po...
|2
|Contractor from Calgary soaked for $27K water b...
|16 hr
|Brain Bowman - Mayor
|1
|RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15)
|Thu
|Hippie Without a ...
|25
|VIDEO: Somali refugee, now firefighter, shares ...
|Thu
|Gourd Steaves - WPG
|1
|HYDRO FRAUD ! The Burntwood-Nelson Agreement !
|Thu
|HYDRO VP of Surpr...
|2
|HYDRO VP's CENSURED ! - Baby did a Bad Bad Thing !
|Thu
|HYDRO - LIE to ME
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC