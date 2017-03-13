Liquor store planned for True North Square is 'not a liquor store,' but a food hall
Before joining CBC Manitoba, Bartley Kives spent most of his career in journalism at the Winnipeg Free Press, covering politics, music, food, the environment and outdoor recreation. He's the author of the Canadian bestseller A Daytripper's Guide to Manitoba: Exploring Canada's Undiscovered Province and co-author of Stuck in the Middle: Dissenting Views of Winnipeg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|58 min
|Elvis is a Chug
|13
|Top 5 Spring Fashion Finds
|1 hr
|Kate Hudsons Vehicle
|2
|Indigenous people, like refugees, need help res...
|1 hr
|Melvin Straight A...
|10
|New school for flooded-out First Nation 2 years...
|1 hr
|Hosanna Deerchild...
|9
|Province asked to contribute nearly $6M to publ...
|1 hr
|Fill Sheegles Wallet
|2
|They bet on good weather and lost. Now they're ...
|23 hr
|Anne
|1
|Man arrested for string of violent robberies
|Mon
|chugs are still pos
|10
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC