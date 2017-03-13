Liberals nearing decision on how to spend $800M earmarked for innovation
There are 1 comment on the Western Star story from Sunday, titled Liberals nearing decision on how to spend $800M earmarked for innovation. In it, Western Star reports that:
An $800-million commitment central to the Trudeau government's economic growth strategy is expected to be divvied up within the next few months among groups and companies that can persuade Ottawa they're best positioned to help young, high-potential firms flourish. The government earmarked the cash in last year's budget to support "innovation networks and clusters" as part of federal plans to help budding companies scale up significantly.
Winnipeg, Canada
#1 12 hrs ago
HYDRO CANNOT FIND $400 MILLION Spent on KEYASK DAMN !
