Leadership candidate says Manitoba ND...

Leadership candidate says Manitoba NDP needs to refocus on social justice

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: CBC News

Michelle McHale launched her leadership bid Friday. McHale, a former mental health services co-ordinator, gained national prominence last year when she organized a Pride parade in Steinbach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snowed under to the tune of $9.5M, Winnipeg ena... 2 hr Moe Hammad - Canada 2
News 60s Scoop survivor returns to Canada for the fi... 4 hr Hosanna Deerchild... 11
News A truck driver's best friend? 6 hr Madam Dene U of M 1
News Have planners been sidelined in Winnipeg? 7 hr MAYOR and COUNCIL 1
News Abortion pill available at HSC in Winnipeg - bu... 7 hr TheGhost ofDonCoyote 1
News Brampton Leads in Innovation With Global First 18 hr Alex 1
News Adriana Zhang Wed Gourd Steaves - WPG 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,779 • Total comments across all topics: 279,452,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC