There are 2 comments on the Canada.com story from Tuesday, titled 'It was just a cold-hearted letter': Winnipeg dog hit and killed.... In it, Canada.com reports that:

A Winnipeg couple is heading to court to fight a $2,500 bill they received from Manitoba Public Insurance after their dog ran into the road was hit and killed by a car. MPI issued the bill under the province's Animal Liability Act, which holds the owner liable for damages the animal causes to property.

MPI CASH GRABs WRONG

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 14 hrs ago
MPUI CASH GRAB !

Time to LOOK CLOSELY to this Bull-Shirt MPI !
DOG SLAVES

Winnipeg, Canada

#2 9 hrs ago
Srcew these idiot dog owners. I hope they pay lawyers, lose and pay more than the 2500 their uncontrolled useless animal caused. What was the dog worth? Like zero unless its a Korea meat market
Manitoba

