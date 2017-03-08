'It was just a cold-hearted letter': Winnipeg dog hit and killed...
There are 2 comments on the Canada.com story from Tuesday, titled 'It was just a cold-hearted letter': Winnipeg dog hit and killed.... In it, Canada.com reports that:
A Winnipeg couple is heading to court to fight a $2,500 bill they received from Manitoba Public Insurance after their dog ran into the road was hit and killed by a car. MPI issued the bill under the province's Animal Liability Act, which holds the owner liable for damages the animal causes to property.
Winnipeg, Canada
#1 14 hrs ago
MPUI CASH GRAB !
Time to LOOK CLOSELY to this Bull-Shirt MPI !
Winnipeg, Canada
#2 9 hrs ago
Srcew these idiot dog owners. I hope they pay lawyers, lose and pay more than the 2500 their uncontrolled useless animal caused. What was the dog worth? Like zero unless its a Korea meat market
