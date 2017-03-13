Indigenous people, like refugees, need help resettling in cities, grand chief says
Sheila North Wilson, grand chief of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak , struggled years ago when she moved to Winnipeg from Oxford House to attend high school. Indigenous people moving from reserves to cities need transition services like those given to refugees in Canada, says Grand Chief Sheila North Wilson of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak.
