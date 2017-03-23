Indigenous activists plan to confront drug dealers at downtown Winnipeg mall Saturday
Members of the Urban Warrior Alliance and members of the Crazy Indians Brotherhood are planning to confront drug trafficking around Portage Place Shopping Centre Saturday. A group of Indigenous activists plan to make their presence known outside a downtown Winnipeg mall Saturday as part of a fight against drug trafficking they say is causing trouble around Portage Place Shopping Centre.
