Increasing number of wolf attacks spark concern among Manitoba cattle farmers

1 hr ago

Manitoba Beef Producers vice-president Ramona Blythe says reports of wolf attacks on cattle are increasing across Manitoba. For Betty Green and an increasing number of Manitoba cattle producers, it's a reality and wolves appear to be the culprit.

