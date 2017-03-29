Increasing number of wolf attacks spark concern among Manitoba cattle farmers
Manitoba Beef Producers vice-president Ramona Blythe says reports of wolf attacks on cattle are increasing across Manitoba. For Betty Green and an increasing number of Manitoba cattle producers, it's a reality and wolves appear to be the culprit.
