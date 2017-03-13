In a Canada first, Manitoba toddler receives magnet surgery
Olivia Baessler might still be learning how to walk, but the 15-month-old is already a trailblazer after becoming the first person in Canada to receive magnet surgery. The Brandon, Man.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman who accused unlicensed osteopath of sexua...
|5 hr
|Jiggling Tailors ...
|1
|REPORT: Over Half of Winnipeg's Streets in "Goo...
|5 hr
|Leave Brian Alone
|1
|Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister accuses Ottawa...
|5 hr
|Leave Brian Alone
|1
|Vancouver firm earns RAIC Emerging Architectura...
|5 hr
|Native TeePee Award
|1
|Indigenous people, like refugees, need help res...
|6 hr
|Chug Norris - Lawyer
|14
|Advocates concerned about unaccompanied minors ...
|11 hr
|what Fluffy doing...
|1
|VIDEO: Canola finally getting its due?
|11 hr
|CANOLA a FRANKEN...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC