House, mobile home destroyed by fire ...

House, mobile home destroyed by fire near Lorette, Man.

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: CBC News

Firefighters battled a house fire near the town of Lorette for hours on Thursday afternoon and into the evening. Fire consumed a rural Manitoba house and mobile home on Thursday, leaving only a garage standing on the property southeast of Winnipeg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance surv... 2 hr Dateless LAVAL Po... 2
News Emergency room delays due to medical tests, not... 2 hr Old Fooker Stroke... 2
News Contractor from Calgary soaked for $27K water b... 2 hr Brain Bowman - Mayor 1
News RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15) 22 hr Hippie Without a ... 25
News VIDEO: Somali refugee, now firefighter, shares ... Thu Gourd Steaves - WPG 1
HYDRO FRAUD ! The Burntwood-Nelson Agreement ! Thu HYDRO VP of Surpr... 2
HYDRO VP's CENSURED ! - Baby did a Bad Bad Thing ! Thu HYDRO - LIE to ME 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,017 • Total comments across all topics: 279,280,082

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC