House, mobile home destroyed by fire near Lorette, Man.
Firefighters battled a house fire near the town of Lorette for hours on Thursday afternoon and into the evening. Fire consumed a rural Manitoba house and mobile home on Thursday, leaving only a garage standing on the property southeast of Winnipeg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance surv...
|2 hr
|Dateless LAVAL Po...
|2
|Emergency room delays due to medical tests, not...
|2 hr
|Old Fooker Stroke...
|2
|Contractor from Calgary soaked for $27K water b...
|2 hr
|Brain Bowman - Mayor
|1
|RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15)
|22 hr
|Hippie Without a ...
|25
|VIDEO: Somali refugee, now firefighter, shares ...
|Thu
|Gourd Steaves - WPG
|1
|HYDRO FRAUD ! The Burntwood-Nelson Agreement !
|Thu
|HYDRO VP of Surpr...
|2
|HYDRO VP's CENSURED ! - Baby did a Bad Bad Thing !
|Thu
|HYDRO - LIE to ME
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC