Hot Art: March and April
What do a neuroscientist and a craftsperson have in common? It's not a punchline; Neurocraft , an exhibit authored by the explores just that. The pieces on display, all inspired by the brain, are the result of a two year collaboration between nine neuroscientists and craft artists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Where Toronto.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15)
|9 hr
|Hippie Without a ...
|25
|VIDEO: Somali refugee, now firefighter, shares ...
|13 hr
|Gourd Steaves - WPG
|1
|HYDRO FRAUD ! The Burntwood-Nelson Agreement !
|13 hr
|HYDRO VP of Surpr...
|2
|HYDRO VP's CENSURED ! - Baby did a Bad Bad Thing !
|13 hr
|HYDRO - LIE to ME
|1
|HYRO FRAUD ! Hydro Debt $50,000,000,000,00 by 2020
|13 hr
|HYDRO - LIE to ME
|4
|HYDRO HONCHO Expects Massive HYDRO Rate Increas...
|13 hr
|HYDRO - ITs SO UN...
|2
|HYDRO - Will You Love Me Tomorrow ?
|13 hr
|OH YES YOU OWN ME
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC