'High impact' winter storm headed for Saskatchewan Monday
Environment Canada says a major winter storm system is expected to arrive in southeastern parts of Saskatchewan on Monday. A major winter storm is headed towards Saskatchewan, prompting Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement for Regina and southeastern parts of the province.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Passenger Pulls Out Axe On Winnipeg Bus
|10 min
|chugs are still pos
|2
|Northern exposure
|15 min
|chugs are still pos
|3
|60s Scoop survivor returns to Canada for the fi...
|Sat
|Dont You Forget
|1
|Emergency room delays due to medical tests, not...
|Fri
|Tbathiadm
|3
|The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance surv...
|Fri
|Dateless LAVAL Po...
|2
|Contractor from Calgary soaked for $27K water b...
|Fri
|Brain Bowman - Mayor
|1
|RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15)
|Mar 2
|Hippie Without a ...
|25
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC