'High impact' winter storm headed for...

'High impact' winter storm headed for Saskatchewan Monday

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Environment Canada says a major winter storm system is expected to arrive in southeastern parts of Saskatchewan on Monday. A major winter storm is headed towards Saskatchewan, prompting Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement for Regina and southeastern parts of the province.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Passenger Pulls Out Axe On Winnipeg Bus 10 min chugs are still pos 2
News Northern exposure 15 min chugs are still pos 3
News 60s Scoop survivor returns to Canada for the fi... Sat Dont You Forget 1
News Emergency room delays due to medical tests, not... Fri Tbathiadm 3
News The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance surv... Fri Dateless LAVAL Po... 2
News Contractor from Calgary soaked for $27K water b... Fri Brain Bowman - Mayor 1
News RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15) Mar 2 Hippie Without a ... 25
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,284 • Total comments across all topics: 279,327,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC