Heavy snow and wind: Major winter storm impacting most of Manitoba
The majority of Manitoba will be impacted by a major winter storm bringing heavy snow, very strong winds and a little rain. Starting later Monday, into the evening and into Tuesday, heavy snow combined with strong winds gusting up to 80 km/h will create near zero visibility in southwestern Manitoba.
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In what world is it laughable to drive a bus fo...
|7 hr
|kopl
|13
|60s Scoop survivor returns to Canada for the fi...
|15 hr
|Serenity
|7
|Conversations on Islam: Talks at University of ...
|15 hr
|TITHE till it HURTS
|1
|How rude are Winnipeg drivers?
|15 hr
|Speedy Gonzales S...
|2
|Northern exposure
|Sun
|Gay Perry Muswagon
|6
|Passenger Pulls Out Axe On Winnipeg Bus
|Sun
|Waikiki Whacko - ...
|5
|Thompson manitoba
|Sun
|Cochcojo
|1
