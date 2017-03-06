Heavy snow and wind: Major winter sto...

Heavy snow and wind: Major winter storm impacting most of Manitoba

The majority of Manitoba will be impacted by a major winter storm bringing heavy snow, very strong winds and a little rain. Starting later Monday, into the evening and into Tuesday, heavy snow combined with strong winds gusting up to 80 km/h will create near zero visibility in southwestern Manitoba.

