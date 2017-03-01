Have you seen this dog? Manitoba dog rescue looking for missing pregnant pooch
The one-year-old yellow Labrador retriever ran away from her foster home in Stonewall, Man., on March 1, said Manitoba Underdogs executive director Jessica Hansen. "She's also pretty close to having to give birth to puppies, so we're worried that she's going to do that in the middle of nowhere.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|60s Scoop survivor returns to Canada for the fi...
|43 min
|chugs are still pos
|4
|Northern exposure
|59 min
|chugs are still pos
|5
|In what world is it laughable to drive a bus fo...
|1 hr
|kopl
|6
|Thompson manitoba
|5 hr
|Cochcojo
|1
|West St. Paul residents warned after multiple w...
|5 hr
|TheGhost ofDonBayomi
|1
|Passenger Pulls Out Axe On Winnipeg Bus
|6 hr
|SelkirkSettler Sp...
|3
|Emergency room delays due to medical tests, not...
|Fri
|Tbathiadm
|3
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC