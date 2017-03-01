Have you seen this dog? Manitoba dog ...

Have you seen this dog? Manitoba dog rescue looking for missing pregnant pooch

The one-year-old yellow Labrador retriever ran away from her foster home in Stonewall, Man., on March 1, said Manitoba Underdogs executive director Jessica Hansen. "She's also pretty close to having to give birth to puppies, so we're worried that she's going to do that in the middle of nowhere.

