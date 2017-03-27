Greyhound passenger nearly sent on 8-hour detour - in the wrong direction
Elaine Wiebe was perplexed to discover her Greyhound bus ticket to travel from her home in Petawawa, Ont., to Portage la Prairie, Man., involved an eight-hour detour to Ottawa. A Petawawa, Ont., woman attempting to get to Portage la Prairie, Man., was flummoxed to find out her bus ticket required her to endure an eight-hour detour - in the wrong direction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indigenous activists plan to confront drug deal...
|8 hr
|Wab Kinew Nation ...
|3
|Canadian knife-makers hone their craft to forge...
|18 hr
|Winnipeg Knife Fi...
|1
|The new underground railroad
|Sun
|Sunny Days in Canada
|8
|Southern Manitoba flood risk down slightly, but...
|Mar 25
|Warkentin Willie
|2
|Amputation scare: Man contracts severe foot inf...
|Mar 25
|Bad Hombre North
|1
|Multiple suspects taken into custody after robb...
|Mar 23
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|10
|Manitoba Hydro service yards broken into: ID an...
|Mar 23
|Cheryl Crowes
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC