Grain safety program to provide training, increase awareness to reduce deaths
Western Star reports that:
The federal government is offering up to $375,000 for a new program to reduce deaths and injuries related to grain-handling. The money is to go toward training for producers and first responders, awareness programs for children and a mobile demonstration unit.
Winnipeg, Canada
#1 Tuesday
1) Do Not Sleep in the Grain Truck Box !
2) Do Not stick Finger in Grain Auger !
