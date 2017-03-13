Grain safety program to provide train...

Grain safety program to provide training, increase awareness to reduce deaths

There are 1 comment on the Western Star story from 22 hrs ago, titled Grain safety program to provide training, increase awareness to reduce deaths. In it, Western Star reports that:

The federal government is offering up to $375,000 for a new program to reduce deaths and injuries related to grain-handling. The money is to go toward training for producers and first responders, awareness programs for children and a mobile demonstration unit.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Clueless Farmer

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 Tuesday
1) Do Not Sleep in the Grain Truck Box !
2) Do Not stick Finger in Grain Auger !
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indigenous people, like refugees, need help res... 2 min chugs are still pos 7
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) 4 min chugs are still pos 12
News They bet on good weather and lost. Now they're ... 9 hr Anne 1
News Man arrested for string of violent robberies Mon chugs are still pos 10
News 60s Scoop survivor returns to Canada for the fi... Mar 13 Commissoner BareBum 21
News New school for flooded-out First Nation 2 years... Mar 13 EARLY RELEASE for... 6
News Abortion pill available at HSC in Winnipeg - bu... Mar 13 WHITE GIRLS SWALLOW 4
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,395 • Total comments across all topics: 279,574,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC