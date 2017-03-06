'Full-on winter': Snowstorm closes Th...

'Full-on winter': Snowstorm closes The Pas schools for 1st time in 30 years

Buses won't be running and schools will be closed again Wednesday in The Pas after a snowstorm forced students and teachers to stay home Tuesday. Students in The Pas are in for a second consecutive snow day after schools in the northern Manitoba town closed for the first time in decades due to a snowstorm.

Manitoba

