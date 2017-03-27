From the archives: Canadian grain exports in jeopardy
Co-op products were demonstrated at a Saskatchewan Co-operatives Women's Guild course at an unknown location in June 1958. The Western Producer takes a weekly look at some of the stories that made headlines in issues of the paper from 75, 50, 25 and 10 years ago.
