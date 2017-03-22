Former fugitive wanted in Winnipegger's death seeking not criminally responsible designation
Randolf Enns, charged with dangerous driving causing death after crash in July 2013, skipped court in 2014 and was tracked down by the CBC in Paraguay. He's now back in Winnipeg and seeking a psychiatric assessment of his fitness to stand trial.
