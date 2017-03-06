For the dying, how to encourage your ...

For the dying, how to encourage your partner to find love again

Encouraging your partner to find love after you pass away can be a tough subject to broach, but a recent New York Times column reminded us just how common and heartwarming it can be. Author Amy Krouse Rosenthal, who has terminal ovarian cancer, recently penned a dating profile for her husband of 26 years, Jason Rosenthal.

Manitoba

