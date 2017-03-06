For the dying, how to encourage your partner to find love again
Encouraging your partner to find love after you pass away can be a tough subject to broach, but a recent New York Times column reminded us just how common and heartwarming it can be. Author Amy Krouse Rosenthal, who has terminal ovarian cancer, recently penned a dating profile for her husband of 26 years, Jason Rosenthal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In what world is it laughable to drive a bus fo...
|3 hr
|kopl
|13
|60s Scoop survivor returns to Canada for the fi...
|10 hr
|Serenity
|7
|Conversations on Islam: Talks at University of ...
|10 hr
|TITHE till it HURTS
|1
|How rude are Winnipeg drivers?
|10 hr
|Speedy Gonzales S...
|2
|Northern exposure
|Sun
|Gay Perry Muswagon
|6
|Passenger Pulls Out Axe On Winnipeg Bus
|Sun
|Waikiki Whacko - ...
|5
|Thompson manitoba
|Sun
|Cochcojo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC