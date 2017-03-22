Federal budget pleases Chrest

Federal budget pleases Chrest

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

The specifics aren't in yet, but Mayor Rick Chrest believes Brandon may benefit from the federal government's latest budget, released on Wednesday. It's nice to see the feds stay the course in these areas, he said, adding that city administration has a number of irons in the fire with regard to their never-ending search for federal funding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Manitoba Hydro service yards broken into: ID an... 47 min Cheryl Crowes 4
News Winnipeg city council approves True North Squar... 11 hr Mayor Lansky Bowman 1
News Military begins tearing down houses near Kapyon... 11 hr WAB KINEW - PREMIER 1
News Multiple suspects taken into custody after robb... 11 hr HYDRO VP of Deleting 9
News 29 asylum-seekers cross border into Manitoba ov... Wed Emerson Lake and ... 4
News The 30 best burgers you can order in Canada Wed SALISBURY HOUSE WPG 1
News Record Number Of Illegals Cross From U.S. To Ca... Wed Red Bull Gives Wings 2
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,001 • Total comments across all topics: 279,761,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC