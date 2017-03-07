Fearful immigrants in U.S. make perilous winter crossing to seek protection in Canada
Constable Richard Graham of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police detains a group of men, women and children who crossed into Emerson, Canada, from the U.S. in the early hours of Feb. 19. They had struggled through farm fields for hours in knee-deep snow, hoping to evade detection by the U.S. Border Patrol. A man cradling a baby wrapped in a puffy parka and gray blanket peered anxiously at the darkened clapboard homes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In what world is it laughable to drive a bus fo...
|21 hr
|kopl
|13
|60s Scoop survivor returns to Canada for the fi...
|Mon
|Serenity
|7
|Conversations on Islam: Talks at University of ...
|Mon
|TITHE till it HURTS
|1
|How rude are Winnipeg drivers?
|Mon
|Speedy Gonzales S...
|2
|Northern exposure
|Sun
|Gay Perry Muswagon
|6
|Passenger Pulls Out Axe On Winnipeg Bus
|Sun
|Waikiki Whacko - ...
|5
|Thompson manitoba
|Mar 5
|Cochcojo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC