Family furious after dog stolen, dragged behind truck, killed
A family near Carman, Man., are heartbroken after learning their dog was stolen from the yard and dragged behind a truck until it died on the weekend. "I know that he went up to those people willingly and thought that they were his friends," owner Hilda Wiebe said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indigenous activists plan to confront drug deal...
|19 hr
|jonny two shirts
|2
|The new underground railroad
|19 hr
|Sunny Days in Canada
|8
|Southern Manitoba flood risk down slightly, but...
|Sat
|Warkentin Willie
|2
|Amputation scare: Man contracts severe foot inf...
|Sat
|Bad Hombre North
|1
|Multiple suspects taken into custody after robb...
|Mar 23
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|10
|Manitoba Hydro service yards broken into: ID an...
|Mar 23
|Cheryl Crowes
|4
|Winnipeg city council approves True North Squar...
|Mar 23
|Mayor Lansky Bowman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC