Exponent closes after 117 years

Exponent closes after 117 years

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Its a "disappointing and sad" time for the community of Grandview, Mayor Lyle Morran said in response to the closure of the community's weekly newspaper. The Grandview Exponent closed its doors on Friday, Feb. 24, marking an end to the agricultural community's newspaper after almost 116 years of operation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) 2 hr Waikiki shyit water 3
News Snowed under to the tune of $9.5M, Winnipeg ena... 7 hr Moe Hammad - Canada 2
News 60s Scoop survivor returns to Canada for the fi... 8 hr Hosanna Deerchild... 11
News A truck driver's best friend? 11 hr Madam Dene U of M 1
News Have planners been sidelined in Winnipeg? 12 hr MAYOR and COUNCIL 1
News Abortion pill available at HSC in Winnipeg - bu... 12 hr TheGhost ofDonCoyote 1
News Brampton Leads in Innovation With Global First 23 hr Alex 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,112 • Total comments across all topics: 279,457,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC