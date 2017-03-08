Exponent closes after 117 years
Its a "disappointing and sad" time for the community of Grandview, Mayor Lyle Morran said in response to the closure of the community's weekly newspaper. The Grandview Exponent closed its doors on Friday, Feb. 24, marking an end to the agricultural community's newspaper after almost 116 years of operation.
