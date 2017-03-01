ESL funding cut bad news for immigrants
For any immigrant attempting to move beyond the menial jobs in Brandon's labour market, this is incredibly bad news. As you can read in today's Brandon Sun, the ESL Program Funding for Canadian Language Benchmarks level 5-8, which is on offer at Assiniboine Community College, has been slashed from $730,000 to $190,000.
