Dutch man linked to Amanda Todd case sentenced to 11 years in cyberbullying case
A man wanted in Canada for alleged involvement in online abuse in the case of Amanda Todd was sentenced Thursday to nearly 11 years in prison by a Dutch court for cyberbullying dozens of young girls and gay men. The court convicted Aydin Coban, 38, for fraud and blackmail via the Internet, according to a statement from the Dutch legal authorities.
