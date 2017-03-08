Dozens Of Businesses Coming To Seasons Of Tuxedo Mall

We're also learning about which stores are going to be part of Outlet Collection Winnipeg located at Seasons of Tuxedo at Kenaston and Sterling Lyon. Retailers at the mall will be holding a job fair on Sunday, March 25th at the Delta Hotel on St. Mary' Ave. Organizers believe 1,300 full-time and part-time retail jobs will be created.

