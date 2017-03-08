Dozens Of Businesses Coming To Season...

Dozens Of Businesses Coming To Seasons Of Tuxedo Mall

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: CKNW News Talk 980

We're also learning about which stores are going to be part of Outlet Collection Winnipeg located at Seasons of Tuxedo at Kenaston and Sterling Lyon. Retailers at the mall will be holding a job fair on Sunday, March 25th at the Delta Hotel on St. Mary' Ave. Organizers believe 1,300 full-time and part-time retail jobs will be created.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Adriana Zhang 23 hr Gourd Steaves - WPG 1
News Spending $1M lets you 'live like a king' in Win... Wed NOT so SAGE CREEK 1
News Study says no firm estimate on costs to raise a... Wed PILASTER - TAX th... 1
News Conversations on Islam: Talks at University of ... Wed Faith Michigan 2
News In what world is it laughable to drive a bus fo... Mon kopl 13
News 60s Scoop survivor returns to Canada for the fi... Mar 6 Serenity 7
News How rude are Winnipeg drivers? Mar 6 Speedy Gonzales S... 2
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,354 • Total comments across all topics: 279,421,044

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC