Disability, teen angst take centre stage in Royal MTC play 'Kill Me Now'

1 hr ago

A play opening this week at the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre aims to offer insight into a reality rarely depicted on stage - living with a disability. Kill Me Now , which opens Thursday at the RMTC's Tom Hendry Warehouse, is both a coming-of-age story and a story about how far family will go for each other, says lead actor Myles Taylor.

Manitoba

