Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions at NDP convention
Manitoba's interim NDP leader Flor Marcelino is a proponent of changing the party's constitution to decide leaders based on one member, one vote. The current model uses delegates from each constituency and labour group.
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brampton Leads in Innovation With Global First
|1 hr
|lint
|2
|Indigenous people, like refugees, need help res...
|7 hr
|chugs are still pos
|15
|Hal Knows A Guy - Total Flooring
|9 hr
|Addled Nation Poser
|1
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|9 hr
|Sons of Onan Gene...
|18
|Woman who accused unlicensed osteopath of sexua...
|Thu
|Jiggling Tailors ...
|1
|REPORT: Over Half of Winnipeg's Streets in "Goo...
|Thu
|Leave Brian Alone
|1
|Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister accuses Ottawa...
|Thu
|Leave Brian Alone
|1
