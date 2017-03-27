Dead pony, goat with ears removed found in ditches near Brandon: Manitoba RCMP
RCMP are investigating after finding a dead goat and pony with their ears removed in separate ditches south of Brandon, Man. On Sunday, Brandon RCMP received a report of a dead goat with its back legs tied up and ears removed and a dead pony with its ears removed.
