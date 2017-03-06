Controversial MS treatment is ineffective, B.C. study finds
A controversial treatment known as "liberation therapy" is ineffective in patients with multiple sclerosis, according to Canadian findings from one of the most rigorous studies of the procedure to date. The procedure, which opens up veins in the neck that drain blood from the brain and spinal cord, is unapproved in Canada.
