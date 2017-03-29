Choosing Family -- Gender transition ...

Choosing Family -- Gender transition process can entail many obstacles

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Kathy and Ed have opened their home to Erica , a trans woman who's navigating health services relating to her transition. Kathy and Ed have worked hard to make their home a safe and welcoming space.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ... 6 hr Jason Kenney Lives 3
News Manitoba tables bill to freeze public sector wages 6 hr Dominique Mohamme... 1
News Truck rams police cars parked outside Winnipeg ... (Jul '15) 7 hr HYDRO DEBT ENORMOUS 4
News 29 asylum-seekers cross border into Manitoba ov... 7 hr WinnipegZoom Alum... 1
News Officials can't say how many asylum seekers ent... 8 hr Serenity in Selkirk 2
News Advocates concerned about unaccompanied minors ... 8 hr Oklahoma City Bom... 3
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mon NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,432 • Total comments across all topics: 279,714,999

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC