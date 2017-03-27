Cassandra Shahinfar from Winnipeg, Man. Does the Space-Walk of Shame...
Head of Household Neda Kalantar used her time in the Captain's Quarters to plant seeds of doubt against her ultimate target: notoriously clever and conniving Cassandra. When it was time to reveal her choices, Neda unsurprisingly nominated Cassandra, along with new houseguest won the Power of Veto and chose to not use it, despite pressure from Cassandra, her fate was sealed.
