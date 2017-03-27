Canadian school trips reroute around ...

Canadian school trips reroute around Trump, terror attacks

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: The Globe and Mail

Faced with the prospect of having to leave behind four Iranian classmates at the U.S. border due to travel restrictions proposed by President Donald Trump, the graduating students at Montreal's Westmount High School had a decision to make: Should they take their chances or sacrifice their planned class trip? Their original itinerary was going to take them on a tour through Washington and Philadelphia this spring. But the border issue led to a debate and, ultimately, to a change of plans - the class will now be travelling to Toronto and Niagara Falls, instead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canadian knife-makers hone their craft to forge... 7 hr Winnipeg Knife Fi... 1
News Indigenous activists plan to confront drug deal... Sun jonny two shirts 2
News The new underground railroad Sun Sunny Days in Canada 8
News Southern Manitoba flood risk down slightly, but... Mar 25 Warkentin Willie 2
News Amputation scare: Man contracts severe foot inf... Mar 25 Bad Hombre North 1
News Multiple suspects taken into custody after robb... Mar 23 16 TEEN SHOTS 10
News Manitoba Hydro service yards broken into: ID an... Mar 23 Cheryl Crowes 4
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,602 • Total comments across all topics: 279,883,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC