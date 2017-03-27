Canadian school trips reroute around Trump, terror attacks
Faced with the prospect of having to leave behind four Iranian classmates at the U.S. border due to travel restrictions proposed by President Donald Trump, the graduating students at Montreal's Westmount High School had a decision to make: Should they take their chances or sacrifice their planned class trip? Their original itinerary was going to take them on a tour through Washington and Philadelphia this spring. But the border issue led to a debate and, ultimately, to a change of plans - the class will now be travelling to Toronto and Niagara Falls, instead.
