Canadian Blood Services closing Brandon clinic due to strained operations
Kristen Johnston donates blood at Canadian Blood Services' Westman clinic in The Town Centre in September 2015. The operation will be replaced by a mobile blood clinic starting in June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|2 hr
|Canada Needs Immi...
|4
|Snowed under to the tune of $9.5M, Winnipeg ena...
|11 hr
|Moe Hammad - Canada
|2
|60s Scoop survivor returns to Canada for the fi...
|13 hr
|Hosanna Deerchild...
|11
|A truck driver's best friend?
|15 hr
|Madam Dene U of M
|1
|Have planners been sidelined in Winnipeg?
|16 hr
|MAYOR and COUNCIL
|1
|Abortion pill available at HSC in Winnipeg - bu...
|16 hr
|TheGhost ofDonCoyote
|1
|Brampton Leads in Innovation With Global First
|Thu
|Alex
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC