Canada's largest school board stops booking new U.S. travel

1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Canada's largest school board no longer will book any trips to the U.S. because of fears students might have trouble at the border because of travel restrictions enacted by President Trump . The Toronto District School Board cited the uncertainty of the new travel restrictions Wednesday.

