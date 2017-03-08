Brandon's Mauritian community celebrates country's independence
Members of Brandon's Mauritius community pose for a photo at the special event held at Brandon City Hall on Friday. Bundled up with toques and mittens, members of Brandon's Mauritian community stood outside city hall on Friday to mark Mauritius Independence Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A truck driver's best friend?
|1 hr
|Atz
|2
|60s Scoop survivor returns to Canada for the fi...
|9 hr
|Phil McCracken
|19
|Heat wave was 'truly amazing' (Jul '06)
|13 hr
|Blues McGoos
|3
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|13 hr
|Paranoid Conserva...
|5
|Snowed under to the tune of $9.5M, Winnipeg ena...
|Fri
|Moe Hammad - Canada
|2
|Have planners been sidelined in Winnipeg?
|Fri
|MAYOR and COUNCIL
|1
|Abortion pill available at HSC in Winnipeg - bu...
|Fri
|TheGhost ofDonCoyote
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC