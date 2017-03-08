Brampton Leads in Innovation With Global First
Today, Brampton City Council approved its involvement in the Pan-Ontario Electric Bus Demonstration and Integration Trial -- the first of its kind anywhere in the world. The Canadian Urban Transit Research and Innovation Consortium has brought funding partners, research teams, technology tools, and manufacturing stakeholders together with Brampton Transit to ensure this world-leading demonstration trial launches locally this year.
