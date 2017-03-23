Boys charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Winnipeg man
Canon Franklin Beardy was found inside a duplex on Magnus Avenue, between Powers and Andrews streets, on Feb. 6. He was rushed to hospital but died from his injuries. Two teen boys, aged 16 and 14, are charged with second-degree murder in the death of Canon Franklin Beardy, who was found critically injured in a Winnipeg home and later died in hospital.
