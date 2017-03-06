Blizzard Closes Highway 1, 16 In West...

Blizzard Closes Highway 1, 16 In Western Manitoba

As of 6 p.m. Monday several roads in the region have been closed including Highway 1 between Highway 21 and 5. This means the major route is closed in and out of Brandon. Highway 2 from Highway 10 to Highways 13 is also closed.

Manitoba

